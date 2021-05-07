 Skip to Content
How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins Live Online on May 7, 2021: No Cable/Satellite

On Friday, May 7, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Minnesota enters the game as losers of their last three games. Twins: Matt Shoemaker (1-3, 7.83 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-4, 6.14 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

The Tigers are 4-12 against opponents from the AL Central. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .266, last in the majors. Robbie Grossman leads the team with a mark of .362.

The Twins are 5-4 against opponents from the AL Central. Minnesota has slugged .416, good for third in the MLB. Byron Buxton leads the club with a .772 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Twins won the last meeting 3-2. Kenta Maeda secured his first victory and Jorge Polanco went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Minnesota. Matthew Boyd took his first loss for Detroit.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports North≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

