How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on June 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-3, 5.01 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (2-6, 3.90 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers -116, Mariners +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Seattle will meet on Tuesday.

The Tigers are 13-15 on their home turf. Detroit is averaging 3.6 RBI per game this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with 26 total runs batted in.

The Mariners have gone 13-17 away from home. The Seattle offense has compiled a .207 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. J.P. Crawford leads the team with a mark of .265.

The Tigers won the last meeting 6-2. Tarik Skubal earned his first victory and Harold Castro went 3-for-5 with three RBI for Detroit. Logan Gilbert registered his second loss for Seattle.

