How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners Streaming on June 10, 2021: TV Options

On Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield (5-4, 4.77 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-0, 4.56 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers -120, Mariners +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to face the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

The Tigers are 14-16 on their home turf. Detroit has slugged .370 this season. Eric Haase leads the team with a mark of .671.

The Mariners have gone 14-18 away from home. The Seattle offense has compiled a .209 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. J.P. Crawford leads the team with a mark of .278.

The Mariners won the last meeting 9-6. JT Chargois recorded his first victory and Kyle Seager went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Seattle. Daniel Norris registered his second loss for Detroit.

Live TV Streaming Option