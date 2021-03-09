How to Watch Duke vs. Boston College on ACC Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST, the Duke Blue Devils face the Boston College Eagles from Greensboro Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Duke Blue Devils vs. Boston College Eagles
- When: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST
- TV: ACC Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
