How to Watch Florida State vs. Duke Game Live Online on February 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the #7 Duke Blue Devils face the Florida State Seminoles from Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Florida State Seminoles

When: Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Duke vs. Florida State game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Duke vs. Florida State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Florida State game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Florida State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Florida State game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Florida State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Duke vs. Florida State game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Florida State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Florida State game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Duke vs. Florida State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Florida State game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Florida State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Florida State game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Duke vs. Florida State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Florida State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Florida State vs. Duke Game Preview: No. 9 Duke hosts Florida State following Evans' 28-point game

Florida State Seminoles (14-11, 7-8 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (22-4, 12-3 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State plays the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils after Rayquan Evans scored 28 points in Florida State’s 81-80 victory against the Clemson Tigers.

The Blue Devils are 14-2 on their home court. Duke scores 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Seminoles have gone 7-8 against ACC opponents. Florida State is 6-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Seminoles won the last matchup 79-78 on Jan. 19. Caleb Mills scored 18 points to help lead the Seminoles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Blue Devils. AJ Griffin is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

Evans is averaging 8.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Seminoles. Mills is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.