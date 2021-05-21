Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021: How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets on May 21, 2021 Live Online
After a unique NHL regular season which split the teams into four divisions, the NHL Playoffs return for their first round of playoff games.
On their quest for the Stanley Cup, the Winnipeg Jets will face the Edmonton Oilers in a seven-game North Division series to see who will advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs
How to Watch Jets vs. Oilers Online
- When: Friday, May 21, 9 p.m.: Jets at Oilers
- Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton
- TV: NBCSN (U.S.) SportsNet (Canada)
- Stream: Watch with Sling TV
How to Stream Round 1: Jets vs. Oilers Live Without Cable
There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Jets/Oilers series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.
This is the best option for fans that want to watch the game in the United States. You can stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, or with Sling TV, which is offering your first month for just $10. They are the only services that also let you add NHL Network as part of their Extra packs.
You can also stream NBCSN with Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
Jets vs. Oilers Streaming Schedule
- Monday, May 19, 9 p.m.: Oilers at Jets | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS
- Friday, May 21, 9 p.m.: Jets at Oilers | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS
- Sunday, May 23, 7:30 p.m.: Oilers at Jets | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS
- Monday, May 24, 9:45 p.m.: Oilers at Jets | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS
- *Wednesday, May 26, TBD: Jets at Oilers | TBD
- *Friday, May 28, TBD: Oilers at Jets | TBD
- *Sunday, May 30, TBD: Jets at Oilers | TBD”
