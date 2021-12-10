How to Watch the Sci-Fi Movie ‘Encounter’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Starring Riz Ahmed as a decorated marine, the sci-fi thriller takes viewers on a journey as the divorced dad rescues his two young sons from an otherworldy threat. The film “Encounter” is available to watch with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 10.

How to Watch

When: Friday, December 10

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video

About ‘Encounter’

After taking his young sons Jay and Bobby (Lucian-River Chauhan and Aditya Geddada) away from their suspicious mother (Janina Gavankar), the marine, Malik, drives them to a secure military base before the rest of the United States makes a run on Raid. The film follows the three as they embark on a dangerous adventure that will leave the young boys with the tough decision to leave their childhoods behind.

Malik is one of the few humans left on Earth uninfected by parasites who are taking control of the human population. As the film goes on, Malik’s tough-guy act begins to crack, and it’s revealed that he may be a bit unhinged. Directed and written by Michael Pearce (also written by Joe Barton), “Encounter” also stars Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Misha Collins, among others.

Encounter December 3, 2021 A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from an unhuman threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.