How To Watch the Euro 2020 Quarterfinal Round Online Live For Free Without Cable

It’s all come down to the last eight nations to claim the Euro 2020 title. With the quarterfinal round finally getting underway, you have to ask which teams are going to be left standing. The action starts Friday, July 2 at 12 pm ET.

How to Watch the Euro 2020 Quarterfinal Round Live Without Cable

Here’s what the bracket for the final eight teams remaining in the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament looks like going into the quarterfinals. (bracket courtesy of Sports Illustrated.)

Euro 2020 Betting Odds As Of Friday Morning, July 2

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, on Friday morning, England is now favored to win it all at +205 odds, followed by Spain at +320 and Italy at +370. On the opposite end of the scale, the dark horse is Ukraine at +3300, with the Czech Republic and Switzerland sitting at +2500. Belgium and Denmark sit in the middle with +700 and +1000 odds, respectively.

Here’s the full TV Schedule for Euro 2020:

Euro 2020 TV Schedule

Date Match Time (ET) TV channels Friday, July 2 Switzerland vs. Spain 12 PM ESPN Belgium vs. Italy 3 PM ESPN Saturday, July 3 Czech Republic vs. Denmark 12 PM ESPN, Univision, TUDN Ukraine vs. England 3 PM ABC, Univision, TUDN Tuesday, July 6 Semifinal 1 3 PM ESPN, Univision, TUDN Wednesday, July 7 Semifinal 2 3 PM ESPN, Univision, TUDN Sunday, July 11 Euro 2020 Finals 3 PM ESPN, Univision, TUDN

How to Stream the Euro 2020 Quarterfinal for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Euro 2020 matches live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options