How To Watch the Euro 2020 Quarterfinal Round Online Live For Free Without Cable
It’s all come down to the last eight nations to claim the Euro 2020 title. With the quarterfinal round finally getting underway, you have to ask which teams are going to be left standing. The action starts Friday, July 2 at 12 pm ET.
- When: Starts Friday, July 2
- TV: ABC, ESPN, TUDN, Univision
- Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Here’s what the bracket for the final eight teams remaining in the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament looks like going into the quarterfinals. (bracket courtesy of Sports Illustrated.)
Euro 2020 Betting Odds As Of Friday Morning, July 2
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, on Friday morning, England is now favored to win it all at +205 odds, followed by Spain at +320 and Italy at +370. On the opposite end of the scale, the dark horse is Ukraine at +3300, with the Czech Republic and Switzerland sitting at +2500. Belgium and Denmark sit in the middle with +700 and +1000 odds, respectively.
Here’s the full TV Schedule for Euro 2020:
Euro 2020 TV Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|TV channels
|Friday, July 2
|Switzerland vs. Spain
|12 PM
|ESPN
|Belgium vs. Italy
|3 PM
|ESPN
|Saturday, July 3
|Czech Republic vs. Denmark
|12 PM
|ESPN, Univision, TUDN
|Ukraine vs. England
|3 PM
|ABC, Univision, TUDN
|Tuesday, July 6
|Semifinal 1
|3 PM
|ESPN, Univision, TUDN
|Wednesday, July 7
|Semifinal 2
|3 PM
|ESPN, Univision, TUDN
|Sunday, July 11
|Euro 2020 Finals
|3 PM
|ESPN, Univision, TUDN
How to Stream the Euro 2020 Quarterfinal for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Euro 2020 matches live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|TUDN
|≥ $94.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Univision
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-