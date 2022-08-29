How to Watch ‘Fate of a Sport’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
ESPN debuts a new documentary this week about the formation of the Premier Lacrosse League, focused on player and founder Paul Rabil and how he and his brother set out to revolutionize the sport the they love. The film, “Fate of a Sport,” will premiere on ESPN+ on Monday, Aug. 29, and you can stream it with a Subscription to ESPN+.
How to Watch “Fate of a Sport”
- When: Monday, Aug. 29
- TV: ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.
About “Fate of a Sport”
The Premier Lacrosse League was founded in 2018, with the first games played the following year. The documentary tells the story of how Rabil and his brother Mike, sick of playing in “a professional lacrosse league that was anything but professional,” began a league of their own.
Fate of a Sport
After enduring eleven years as one of the most dominant and controversial players in a professional lacrosse league that was anything but professional, Paul Rabil decides to take the game into his own hands. Partnering with his brother Mike Rabil, the Rabil brothers attempt to raise the capital, poach the top players, fight off lawsuits, and persevere through a global pandemic to change the trajectory of professional sports by launching the Premier Lacrosse League. To complicate matters, Paul must navigate the politics of playing in the league that he also runs.
The film, which is part of the ESPN Films brand, was directed by Michael Doneger, and it made its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Other interviewees in the documentary include Jeffrey Wright, Adam Silver, Bill Belichick, Peter Berg, Joe Tsai, and Lyle Thompson.
In addition to its ESPN+ debut, “Fate of a Sport” will make its linear debut on ESPN on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. ET, before showing on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. ET, ahead of this year’s PLL Championship Game.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Fate of a Sport” on ESPN+?
ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
-
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.