How to Watch ‘Fate of a Sport’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

ESPN debuts a new documentary this week about the formation of the Premier Lacrosse League, focused on player and founder Paul Rabil and how he and his brother set out to revolutionize the sport the they love. The film, “Fate of a Sport,” will premiere on ESPN+ on Monday, Aug. 29, and you can stream it with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch “Fate of a Sport”

About “Fate of a Sport”

The Premier Lacrosse League was founded in 2018, with the first games played the following year. The documentary tells the story of how Rabil and his brother Mike, sick of playing in “a professional lacrosse league that was anything but professional,” began a league of their own.

Fate of a Sport August 29, 2022 After enduring eleven years as one of the most dominant and controversial players in a professional lacrosse league that was anything but professional, Paul Rabil decides to take the game into his own hands. Partnering with his brother Mike Rabil, the Rabil brothers attempt to raise the capital, poach the top players, fight off lawsuits, and persevere through a global pandemic to change the trajectory of professional sports by launching the Premier Lacrosse League. To complicate matters, Paul must navigate the politics of playing in the league that he also runs.

The film, which is part of the ESPN Films brand, was directed by Michael Doneger, and it made its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Other interviewees in the documentary include Jeffrey Wright, Adam Silver, Bill Belichick, Peter Berg, Joe Tsai, and Lyle Thompson.

In addition to its ESPN+ debut, “Fate of a Sport” will make its linear debut on ESPN on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. ET, before showing on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. ET, ahead of this year’s PLL Championship Game.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Fate of a Sport” on ESPN+?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.