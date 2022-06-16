How to Watch ‘Father of the Bride’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

The beloved classic film “Father of the Bride” gets a modern makeover and makes its streaming debut this week. The original version was released in 1950 and remade in 1991. Now, on Thursday, June 16, you can stream the 2022 reimagination exclusively on HBO Max with a Subscription to HBO Max.

HBO Max no longer offers a free trial of its streaming service, so you will have to pay to watch “Father of the Bride.” For the best value, you can sign-up for the annual plan get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), and save 16%.

About ‘Father of the Bride’

The newest remake of “Father of the Bride” features a Cuban-American twist. It follows Billy (Andy Garcia) and Ingrid’s (Gloria Estefan) daughter Sofia (Adria Arjona) as she heads to the altar. Sofia popped the question to her fiancé, Adan (Diego Boneta), and is eager to get hitched. Though Billy and Ingrid have been looking forward to this moment in their daughter’s life, the timing isn’t quite right as they are planning to get a divorce. To keep the peace and focus on Sofia’s big day, they plan to conceal their split until after the wedding.

Father of the Bride July 21, 2022 A father coming to grips with his daughter’s upcoming wedding through the prism of multiple relationships within a big, sprawling Cuban-American family

Sofia’s family is more traditional when it comes to weddings, so they are shocked that she might not want to have a Catholic wedding. The family navigates both the joy and stress of wedding planning, from opposite opinions to cultural differences. Further complicating the planning process is Adan’s father (Pedro Damián), who butts heads with Billy as the wedding date gets closer.