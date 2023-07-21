How to Watch ‘Fifteen-Love’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Prime Video is serving up drama this week when the new British series “Fifteen-Love” makes its debut on the streamer. Starring Ella Lily Hyland and Aidan Turner, the six-parter follows former tennis prodigy Justine Pearce who makes an allegation against her former coach five years after an injury puts a stop to her career. All six episodes of “Fifteen-Love” will premiere on Prime Video globally on Friday, July 21. You can watch Fifteen-Love: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About ‘Fifteen-Love’ Series Premiere

The new drama portrays Justine Pearce, a one-time former rising tennis star whose sudden success at 17 took her and her coach, Glenn Lapthorn, to the quarterfinals ofthe French Open.

Now, five years after an injury put a stop to her career, the former prodigy-turned-physiotherapist at her old tennis academy makes an explosive allegation against her former coach.

Rising Irish actor Ella Lily Hyland leads the cast as Pearce opposite Aidan Turner, who plays Lapthorn. The cast also stars Anna Chancellor, Jessica Darrow, Tom Varey, Lorenzo Richelmy, Manon Azem, Elizabeth Berrington, Amar Chadha-Patel, Steffan Rhodri, and more.

The six-part drama will arrive globally on Prime Video this Friday, July 21.

