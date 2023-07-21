 Skip to Content
Fifteen-Love Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch ‘Fifteen-Love’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Ashley Steves

Prime Video is serving up drama this week when the new British series “Fifteen-Love” makes its debut on the streamer. Starring Ella Lily Hyland and Aidan Turner, the six-parter follows former tennis prodigy Justine Pearce who makes an allegation against her former coach five years after an injury puts a stop to her career. All six episodes of “Fifteen-Love” will premiere on Prime Video globally on Friday, July 21. You can watch Fifteen-Love: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Fifteen-Love’ Series Premiere

About ‘Fifteen-Love’ Series Premiere

The new drama portrays Justine Pearce, a one-time former rising tennis star whose sudden success at 17 took her and her coach, Glenn Lapthorn, to the quarterfinals ofthe French Open.

Now, five years after an injury put a stop to her career, the former prodigy-turned-physiotherapist at her old tennis academy makes an explosive allegation against her former coach.

Rising Irish actor Ella Lily Hyland leads the cast as Pearce opposite Aidan Turner, who plays Lapthorn. The cast also stars Anna Chancellor, Jessica Darrow, Tom Varey, Lorenzo Richelmy, Manon Azem, Elizabeth Berrington, Amar Chadha-Patel, Steffan Rhodri, and more.

The six-part drama will arrive globally on Prime Video this Friday, July 21.

Can you watch ‘Fifteen-Love’ Series Premiere for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Fifteen-Love: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

Can you watch ‘Fifteen-Love’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download Fifteen-Love: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Fifteen-Love’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Fifteen-Love: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Fifteen-Love’ Series Premiere Trailer

  • Fifteen-Love: Season 1

    July 21, 2023

    Set in the world of elite tennis, the drama portrays Justine Pearce as a one-time rising star whose sudden success at 17 took her and her coach Glenn Lapthorn to the quarterfinals of the French Open.

  • 30-Day Trial
    amazon.com

    Amazon Prime Video

    Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.

    The Prime Video interface shows content included with your subscription alongside the ad-supported Freevee library and some shows and movies you need to purchase, so be sure to double-check your selection before you watch.

    Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

    30-Day Trial
    $8.99 / month
    amazon.com
