How to Watch LSU vs. Florida State Football Game Live Without Cable

In the first matchup between two top-10 teams in 2023, the #8 Florida State Seminoles face the #5 LSU Tigers on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT from Camping World Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Here’s all you need to know to watch the game:

Florida State vs. LSU

When : Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT

: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT Location : Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL 32805

: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL 32805 TV Channel : ABC

: ABC How to Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

While the Florida State vs. LSU game will be streaming on ABC through a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, those in Panama City and New Orleans currently don't have access to ABC on DIRECTV due to transmission disputes. If you live in one of those markets, we suggest you stream ABC on Hulu Live TV or Fubo.

LSU vs Florida State Preview:

In this highly anticipated Week 1 matchup, LSU and Florida State, two college football powerhouses, are set to face off in one of the biggest nonconference games of the 2023 season. Last year, Florida State narrowly defeated LSU in their season opener, kickstarting both teams’ successful campaigns. LSU went on to secure a 10-win season and claim the SEC West title, while Florida State achieved their first 10-win season since 2016. With both teams now aiming for a spot in the College Football Playoff, this nonconference battle carries immense significance and could greatly impact the playoff race.

As for the quarterbacks, LSU’s Jayden Daniels and Florida State’s Jordan Travis are considered strong contenders for the Heisman Trophy. They will be at the forefront of their respective teams’ offenses, supported by talented wide receiver groups. Both secondaries have shown vulnerabilities, suggesting that the passing game will play a crucial role in this matchup. Additionally, both coaches have successfully tapped into the transfer portal to strengthen their rosters. LSU’s defensive tackle Maason Smith, expected to be a standout player, will unfortunately miss the game due to a suspension after an “improper benefit” during an autograph signing event.

Despite Smith’s absence, LSU is confident in their depth and ability to perform at a high level. This clash between two top-10 ranked teams holds immense stakes, as the winner will gain a significant boost in their playoff aspirations, while the loser will face a challenging road ahead. With marquee names, high expectations, and playoff implications, LSU vs. Florida State is undoubtedly one of the most exciting matchups to watch in the early stages of the 2023 college football season.

You don’t need cable to get ABC or to watch LSU and Florida State. All you need is a live tv streaming service. We’ve rounded up all of your options below on how to watch:

Can you stream Florida State vs. LSU on DIRECTV STREAM?

You sure can. The Florida State vs. LSU game is on ABC, which is one of the channels that comes with your 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. However, if you live in Panama City or New Orleans, ABC is temporarily blacked out because of a transmission dispute. If that’s the case, we suggest you looking into one of the other options below. But if you are outside one of those cities, DIRECTV is the best bet for college football because you also have access to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. LSU on Fubo?

Since ABC has the Florida State vs. LSU game this week, a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV will get you access to watch the game. While it is more expensive than DIRECTV and is more limited for the free trial, it is widely available in all markets. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. LSU on Hulu Live TV?

Given that the Florida State vs. LSU game is on ABC, and ABC is owned by Disney, which also owns Hulu Live TV, you can watch the game with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. An added benefit is that Hulu Live TV also includes ESPN+ for no extra charge. It doesn’t have a current discount or free trial, but you will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. LSU on Sling TV?

You can watch this game on Sling if you live within one of the seven markets that Sling has transmission rights for ABC. Those markets are Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Fresno, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco and they also include an additional $5 surcharge. If you live outside one of those markets, Sling TV doesn’t offer ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Florida State vs. LSU game. Generally, though, Sling is the cheapest option for college football channels that you can stream and includes ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. LSU on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Florida State vs. LSU game on the streaming service.