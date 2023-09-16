How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

Rivals collide! The Florida Gators face the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers with plenty on the line early in the season from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. ET. The Volunteers have only beaten Florida twice since 2005, including last year. For the Gators, second-year coach Billy Napier needs a prominent win over a big-time opponent. See who comes out on top exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Florida Gators vs. Tennessee Volunteers

When: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. ET Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium | 121 Gale Lemerand Dr, Gainesville, FL 32611

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium | 121 Gale Lemerand Dr, Gainesville, FL 32611 TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Watch with 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

About the Florida Gators vs. Tennessee Volunteers Game

Florida is led by transfer quarterback Graham Mertz, who joined in the offseason from Wisconsin Badgers. The true strength of the Gators, however, is its running game with Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson. The defense has struggled during the past few seasons but has looked improved in its first two games this year in a loss to Utah Utes and then a victory over the McNeese State Cowboys.

Tennessee has aspirations of dethroning Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC East and making the College Football Playoff after seeing improvement in the first few years under head coach Jeremy Pruitt. Joe Milton III, who transferred last year from Michigan, is one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the country. Through two games, he has thrown for 429 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Jaylen Wright provides balance to the high-powered offense, rushing for 233 yards. The defense has also shown strength early in blowout victories over Virginia Cavaliers and Austin Peay Governors.

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Florida Gators vs. Tennessee Volunteers Game

The Florida vs. Alabama game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Florida vs. Tennessee on DIRECTV STREAM?

Grab a bowl of popcorn and enjoy the Florida vs. Tennessee game on ESPN with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida vs. Tennessee on Fubo?

You can watch the Florida vs. Tennessee game on ESPN with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida vs. Tennessee on Sling TV?

Tune in to the Florida vs. Tennessee game on ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida vs. Tennessee on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Florida vs. Tennessee game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida vs. Tennessee on YouTube TV?

See what happens on the field when the Florida vs. Tennessee game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida vs. Tennessee on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Florida vs. Tennessee game on the streaming service.

