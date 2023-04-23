How to Watch ‘FROM’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Stumbling into a little, hidden town inside the woods feels like something straight out of a fairy tale. But it soon turns into a nightmare for Jim and Tabitha Matthews, when they realize that they’ll never be allowed to leave their new surroundings. That’s the premise of “FROM,” the MGM+ series that will debut its second season on Sunday, April 23. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of MGM+ .

About ‘FROM’ Season 2 Premiere

“FROM” unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest - including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. The town sheriff tries to keep its residents safe, but even he does not know all of the horrifying secrets within the village.

In Season 2, hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers. Sheriff Boyd is missing, and in his absence, a new busload of outsiders arrive in the town. Little do they know that unless drastic changes occur, they’ll never again leave the seemingly enchanting hamlet.

Can you watch ‘FROM’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

MGM+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘FROM’ Season 2 Premiere on MGM+.

What devices can you use to stream ‘FROM’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch MGM+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘FROM’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer