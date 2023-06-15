How to Watch ‘God’s Country Song’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Noah Bryan wants to become the next big thing in “God’s Country Song,” the new movie debuting on PureFlix on Thursday, June 15. But when his past catches up with him, Noah realizes he has to set a few things straight in his own life before he can pursue his dreams. First up on his priorities list? Reinvent his relationship with God. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of PureFlix .

About ‘God's Country Song’

An up-and-coming country music star, Noah’s life seems on the precipice of fulfilling his dreams. Then comes the shocking news that he’s the biological father of 6-year-old JJ, whose mother had just passed away. The film follows Noah as he decides if he’s going to stop chasing his selfish dreams in order to heal broken relationships and be open to God’s grace.

“It’s easy to get caught up in earthly, worldly things,” said Noah actor Justin Gaston. “[Noah is] so caught up in, quote-unquote, ‘make it’ that he’s forgotten where he came from and his moral compass a bit. Which is very easy to do, I feel, when you’re not grounded in [a] community,” Gaston detailed, “He’s having trouble getting right with God because he and his father are having an issue. That’s hindering his openness to God.”

