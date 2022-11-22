How to Watch ‘Good Night Oppy’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

After premiering at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival in September and then making its debut in select theaters earlier this month, “Good Night Oppy” is heading to Prime Video. The documentary shares the interesting story of a rover named Opportunity, whose 90-day NASA mission on Mars lasted for 15 years. You can stream “Good Night Oppy” beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 23 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Good Night Oppy’

About ‘Good Night Oppy’

A Mars rover named Opportunity (nicknamed Oppy) embarked on a mission back in 2003. Oppy was supposed to spend 90 days exploring Mars, seeking answers, and looking for water. However, the rover ended up remaining on the planet for 15 years, surpassing all prior expectations.

The documentary delves into Oppy’s story through archival footage and interviews with experts. It also includes recreations of the amazing 15-year adventure. While on its journey, Oppy captured everyone’s hearts and made them feel surprisingly emotional. In the feel-good new film, scientists and engineers share their connections to the rover and explain just how much it meant to them.

The fascinating new documentary was directed by Ryan White and produced by Jessica Hargrave, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Brandon Carroll, and Matthew Goldberg. Angela Bassett narrated the film.

Can You Stream ‘Good Night Oppy’ For Free?

If you are not a Prime Video customer already, you can enjoy “Good Night Oppy” at no cost. Prime Video offers new users a 30-day free trial of its service.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Good Night Oppy’ on Prime Video?

Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.