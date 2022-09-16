How to Watch ‘Goodnight Mommy’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Spooky Season is here and Prime Video’s “Goodnight Mommy” is bringing all of the scares this weekend. The new movie is a creepy horror thriller about two boys who come home to find their mother covered in bandages, except they start to believe that she’s not really their mother at all. The movie is set to arrive on Friday, Sept. 16 and you can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch “Goodnight Mommy”

About “Goodnight Mommy”

A remake of a 2014 Austrian film of the same name, “Goodnight Mommy” follows Elias and Lucas — played by real-life twin brothers Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti — who arrive at their mother’s country home to discover her face covered in bandages — the result, she explains, of recent cosmetic surgery. As her behavior grows increasingly erratic and unusual, however, a horrifying thought takes root in the boys’ minds: the sinking suspicion that the woman beneath the gauze isn’t their mother at all.

Goodnight Mommy September 16, 2022 When twin brothers arrive home to find their mother’s demeanor altered and face covered in surgical bandages, they begin to suspect the woman beneath the gauze might not be their mother.

Two-time Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts plays Mother in the remake of the foreign cult classic. As the story — and Mother’s bandages unwrap — the movie is sure to bring all of the scares and thrills that are perfect for this time of year. The film is directed by Matt Sobel and written by Kyle Warren, adapting the screenplay of the Australian movie.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Goodnight Mommy” on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.