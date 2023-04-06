How to Watch ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
A new Paramount Plus series is taking viewers back in time to four years prior to the events of “Grease.” Set in 1954, “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,” follows the founding members of the high school clique. The first episode of the new musical series debuts on the streaming service on Thursday, April 6. Then, one episode will premiere weekly throughout the season, so be sure to tune in. You can watch Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.
About ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Series Premiere
“Grease” fans will enjoy going back to the roots of the Pink Ladies at Rydell High in “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.” The four high school students are misfits, but they turn things around by creating a clique of their own. They begin seeking out trouble and start making their own rules. In the end, they transform their school forever.
It features about 30 new songs that provide a modern take on the classic 1950s vibe. By doing this, the series pays tribute to the beloved film throughout while keeping it fresh. The new tunes are paired with upbeat dances, which accompany the Pink Ladies’ origin story.
The four founding members of the Pink Ladies are Jane (Marisa Davila), Olivia (Cheyenne Isabel Wells), Cynthia (Ari Notartomaso), and Nancy (Tricia Fukuhara). Starring alongside them are Shanel Bailey, Madison Thompson, Johnathan Nieves, Jason Schmidt, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, and Jackie Hoffman
Can you watch ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Series Premiere for free?
Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies: Season 1 on Paramount Plus.
Can you watch ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Paramount Plus catalog, you can download Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Series Premiere?
You can watch Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies: Season 1 on Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Series Premiere Trailer
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies: Season 1April 6, 2023
In 1954, a time before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.
