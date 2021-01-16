How to Stream NFC Divisional Playoffs: Green Bay Packers vs. LA Rams for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV

On Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST, the Green Bay Packers face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoffs from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams

In the first game of the weekend, the Rams will look to upset the Packers after knocking off the Seahawks last week. The Packers are coming in with the best record in the NFC – and one the best veteran QBs in football – Aaron Rodgers.

The Rams will hope their steady D and a healthier Jared Goff will give the Rams the stability in offense they need. For LA, Aaron Donald will look to neutralize Rodgers – who has a shot at winning Defensive Player of the Year.

