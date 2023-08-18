How to Watch ‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Mickey Bolitar is just another kid. At least, that’s how he always saw himself, but when a student at his school vanishes without a trace, he knows he can’t sit back and do nothing. That’s the premise of “Harlan Coben’s Shelter,” which debuts its first three episodes on Friday, Aug. 18 on Prime Video. It’s a mystery series where almost nothing is as it seems, and its perfect for teens! You can watch Harlan Coben's Shelter: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.
About ‘Harlan Coben's Shelter’ Series Premiere
Michael “Mickey” Bolitar (Jaden Michael) is just trying to make the most of his new life. His mom moved them to Kasselton, New Jersey after his father’s sudden passing, and now he has to endure the unenviable task of meeting new friends and trying to settle into a new routine, which is all the more difficult once you reach the high school age Mickey has.
But the suburban façade of Kasselton is shattered when a new student named Ashley Kent disappears. Once Mickey and his friends begin to poke around her vanishing, they begin to find murder, thefts and other legends that have gone undisturbed for years. Mickey may even find out answers to questions about his own past that have plagued him since his father’s death, but the truth might be more than he can handle…
Can you watch ‘Harlan Coben's Shelter’ Series Premiere for free?
Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Harlan Coben's Shelter: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.
‘Harlan Coben's Shelter’ Series Premiere Schedule
Amazon Prime Video will be airing ‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’ Series Premiere on Thursday, August 17, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, September 21, 2023.
- Episode 1: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Episode 2: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Episode 3: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Episode 4: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Episode 5: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Episode 6: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Episode 7: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Episode 8: Thursday, September 21, 2023
Can you watch ‘Harlan Coben's Shelter’ Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download Harlan Coben's Shelter: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Harlan Coben's Shelter’ Series Premiere?
You can watch Harlan Coben's Shelter: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Harlan Coben's Shelter’ Series Premiere Trailer
Harlan Coben's Shelter: Season 1August 17, 2023
Follow the story of Mickey Bolitar after the death of his father leads him to start a new life in suburban New Jersey. When another new student disappears, Mickey finds himself tangled in a web of secrets. With the help of two new friends, Spoon and Ema, they reveal a dark underground that may hold the answers to decades of disappearances.
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.
The Prime Video interface shows content included with your subscription alongside the ad-supported Freevee library and some shows and movies you need to purchase, so be sure to double-check your selection before you watch.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.