How to Watch ‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Mickey Bolitar is just another kid. At least, that’s how he always saw himself, but when a student at his school vanishes without a trace, he knows he can’t sit back and do nothing. That’s the premise of “Harlan Coben’s Shelter,” which debuts its first three episodes on Friday, Aug. 18 on Prime Video . It’s a mystery series where almost nothing is as it seems, and its perfect for teens! You can watch Harlan Coben's Shelter: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About ‘Harlan Coben's Shelter’ Series Premiere

Michael “Mickey” Bolitar (Jaden Michael) is just trying to make the most of his new life. His mom moved them to Kasselton, New Jersey after his father’s sudden passing, and now he has to endure the unenviable task of meeting new friends and trying to settle into a new routine, which is all the more difficult once you reach the high school age Mickey has.

But the suburban façade of Kasselton is shattered when a new student named Ashley Kent disappears. Once Mickey and his friends begin to poke around her vanishing, they begin to find murder, thefts and other legends that have gone undisturbed for years. Mickey may even find out answers to questions about his own past that have plagued him since his father’s death, but the truth might be more than he can handle…

Can you watch ‘Harlan Coben's Shelter’ Series Premiere for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Harlan Coben's Shelter: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Harlan Coben's Shelter’ Series Premiere Schedule

Amazon Prime Video will be airing ‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’ Series Premiere on Thursday, August 17, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Episode 1 : Thursday, August 17, 2023

: Thursday, August 17, 2023 Episode 2 : Thursday, August 17, 2023

: Thursday, August 17, 2023 Episode 3 : Thursday, August 17, 2023

: Thursday, August 17, 2023 Episode 4 : Thursday, August 24, 2023

: Thursday, August 24, 2023 Episode 5 : Thursday, August 31, 2023

: Thursday, August 31, 2023 Episode 6 : Thursday, September 7, 2023

: Thursday, September 7, 2023 Episode 7 : Thursday, September 14, 2023

: Thursday, September 14, 2023 Episode 8: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Can you watch ‘Harlan Coben's Shelter’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download Harlan Coben's Shelter: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Harlan Coben's Shelter’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Harlan Coben's Shelter: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Harlan Coben's Shelter’ Series Premiere Trailer