How to Watch ‘Harlem’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Comedy series “ Harlem ” is returning to Prime Video on Feb 3 for its second season. The story of four women in their 30s trying to make their way through life, struggling with everything from romance to their careers, while enjoying a bit of witty banter and genuine moments of friendship. With two episodes airing every Thursday for the next four weeks, it will be easy to get your fix of Harlem. You can watch Harlem: Season 2 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About ‘Harlem’ Season 2 Premiere

The season picks up where the last one left off, with Camille (Meagan Good) picking up the pieces after disrupting her career path and shaking up her love life. She isn’t the only one struggling to find herself, as Tye (Jerrie Johnson), Quinn (Grace Byers), and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) find themselves in the same boat. Luckily for them, they have each other, and luckily for us, we get to watch them through it all.

Written by Tracy Oliver, known for the movie “Girls Trip,” and with Amy Poehler and Pharrell Williams on board as executive producers, Harlem is a fun, refreshing, and stylish comedy that will keep you in stitches. With both genuine heart and sharp wit, the second season of this burgeoning comedy is another hit.

Can you watch ‘Harlem’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Harlem: Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Harlem’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule

Amazon Prime Video will be airing ‘Harlem’ Season 2 Premiere on Thursday, February 2, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Episode 1 : Thursday, February 2, 2023

: Thursday, February 2, 2023 Episode 2 : Thursday, February 2, 2023

: Thursday, February 2, 2023 Episode 3 : Thursday, February 9, 2023

: Thursday, February 9, 2023 Episode 4 : Thursday, February 9, 2023

: Thursday, February 9, 2023 Episode 5 : Thursday, February 16, 2023

: Thursday, February 16, 2023 Episode 6 : Thursday, February 16, 2023

: Thursday, February 16, 2023 Episode 7 : Thursday, February 23, 2023

: Thursday, February 23, 2023 Episode 8: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Can you watch ‘Harlem’ Season 2 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download Harlem: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Harlem’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Harlem: Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

