MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on June 29, 2021: Streaming

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD Astros: Jose Urquidy (6-3, 3.32 ERA, .96 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Baltimore will square off on Tuesday.

The Astros are 26-14 in home games in 2020. The Houston offense has compiled a .277 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the American League. Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .344.

The Orioles are 13-28 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .389 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a .537 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Orioles won the last meeting 9-7. Paul Fry secured his second victory and Ryan Mountcastle went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Baltimore. Brandon Bielak registered his third loss for Houston.