How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros Live Online on June 3, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream
On Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox
- When: Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT
- TV: NESN and AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.
Houston heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Framber Valdez. Valdez threw seven innings, giving up one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts against Boston.
Red Sox: Martin Perez (3-2, 3.55 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 15 strikeouts).
The Astros are 20-12 on their home turf. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .332 is third in the MLB. Alex Bregman leads the lineup with an OBP of .379.
The Red Sox have gone 16-10 away from home. Boston ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .256 batting average, J.D. Martinez leads the team with an average of .315.
The Astros won the last meeting 2-1. Framber Valdez earned his first victory and Kyle Tucker went 2-for-3 with a double for Houston. Nick Pivetta registered his first loss for Boston.
