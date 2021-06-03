How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros Live Online on June 3, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

Houston heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Framber Valdez. Valdez threw seven innings, giving up one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts against Boston.

Red Sox: Martin Perez (3-2, 3.55 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 15 strikeouts).

The Astros are 20-12 on their home turf. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .332 is third in the MLB. Alex Bregman leads the lineup with an OBP of .379.

The Red Sox have gone 16-10 away from home. Boston ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .256 batting average, J.D. Martinez leads the team with an average of .315.

The Astros won the last meeting 2-1. Framber Valdez earned his first victory and Kyle Tucker went 2-for-3 with a double for Houston. Nick Pivetta registered his first loss for Boston.