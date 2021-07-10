How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on July 10, 2021: Live Stream
On Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees
- When: Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT
- TV: Fox
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Houston and New York, the game is streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-4, 2.91 ERA, .96 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (8-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)
LINE: Astros -108, Yankees -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Houston and New York will face off on Saturday.
The Astros are 28-18 in home games in 2020. Houston is hitting a collective batting average of .270 this season, led by Michael Brantley with an average of .327.
The Yankees are 22-20 on the road. New York has slugged .394 this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with a .523 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.
The Yankees won the last meeting 4-0. Lucas Luetge earned his third victory and DJ LeMahieu went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI for New York. Jake Odorizzi registered his fourth loss for Houston.
