 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on July 10, 2021: Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees

In Houston and New York, the game is streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-4, 2.91 ERA, .96 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (8-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -108, Yankees -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and New York will face off on Saturday.

The Astros are 28-18 in home games in 2020. Houston is hitting a collective batting average of .270 this season, led by Michael Brantley with an average of .327.

The Yankees are 22-20 on the road. New York has slugged .394 this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with a .523 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Yankees won the last meeting 4-0. Lucas Luetge earned his third victory and DJ LeMahieu went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI for New York. Jake Odorizzi registered his fourth loss for Houston.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.