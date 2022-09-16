 Skip to Content
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on September 16, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, September 16, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics play in game 2 of series

Oakland Athletics (52-92, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (94-50, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-4, 5.59 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -374, Athletics +292; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead.

Houston has a 94-50 record overall and a 48-22 record at home. The Astros are 57-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Oakland has a 29-43 record in road games and a 52-92 record overall. The Athletics have a 20-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Friday’s game is the 17th time these teams match up this season. The Astros are up 10-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 35 doubles and 21 home runs for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 11-for-33 with five doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Sean Murphy has 33 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 12-for-35 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .255 batting average, 2.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .222 batting average, 6.95 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (calf), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Athletics: Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

