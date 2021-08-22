MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on August 22, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tyler Anderson (6-8, 4.18 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (8-4, 3.17 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -181, Mariners +155; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Seattle will face off on Sunday.

The Astros are 39-23 on their home turf. Houston is slugging .444 as a unit. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with a .534 slugging percentage, including 49 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Mariners are 29-33 on the road. Seattle’s lineup has 155 home runs this season, Mitch Haniger leads them with 28 homers.

The Astros won the last meeting 15-1. Jake Odorizzi notched his sixth victory and Taylor Jones went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBI for Houston. Logan Gilbert registered his fifth loss for Seattle.