How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Online on June 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

In Houston, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Houston Astros and Texas Rangers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kyle Gibson (4-0, 2.14 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 2.96 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -179, Rangers +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Framber Valdez. Valdez threw seven innings, giving up one run on five hits with two strikeouts against Minnesota.

The Astros are 21-12 against teams from the AL West. Houston has slugged .445, good for second in the American League. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with a .536 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Rangers have gone 8-14 against division opponents. Texas has a team on-base percentage of .299, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .377.

The Rangers won the last meeting 3-2. John King notched his fifth victory and Nick Solak went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI for Texas. Ryan Pressly took his first loss for Houston.