MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Online on September 7, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

In Houston and Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest).

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros and Rangers play to determine series winner

Texas Rangers (59-76, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (87-49, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-0); Astros: Cristian Javier (8-9, 3.07 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 157 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -285, Rangers +233; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Houston has a 44-21 record at home and an 87-49 record overall. Astros hitters have a collective .418 slugging percentage to rank seventh in MLB.

Texas is 59-76 overall and 31-38 in road games. The Rangers are 10-29 in games decided by one run.

Wednesday’s game is the 19th time these teams meet this season. The Astros have a 13-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 34 doubles and 20 home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 14-for-41 with five doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has 18 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs while hitting .248 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 14-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .222 batting average, 1.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rangers: 1-9, .223 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (calf), Ryan Pressly: 15-Day IL (neck), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rangers: Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)