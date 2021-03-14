 Skip to Content
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals Spring Training on March 14, 2021 Live Online No Cable

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, you will need a subscription to fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.  They are the least expensive option to stream the games, which are also available with AT&T TV ($84.99).

If you are a Nationals fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on MASN all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV, which is the only streaming service that offers games locally.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

