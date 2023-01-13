How to Watch ‘Hunters’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The hunt is about to begin again. Prime Video is releasing the second season of “Hunters” on Friday, Jan. 13. The series focuses on a fictional team of Nazi hunters, who will go to any length to track down and destroy the last remaining perpetrators of the Holocaust. Where will this grim mission take the hunters in Season 2, and who will they be targeting? You’ll just have to watch for yourself. You can watch Hunters: Season 2 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About 'Hunters' Season 2 Premiere

“Hunters” follows a group of Nazi hunters living in New York in 1977, who discover a group of escaped Nazi officers are planning to establish a Fourth Reich in the United States. This discovery leads the Hunters to travel the world, finding and snuffing out the conspirators one by one.

After an accident derails their exploits in Europe, the Hunters must band back together to hunt down history’s most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, who’s hiding in South America. Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters.

Al Pacino returns for the epic series conclusion of Hunters, alongside previously announced new series regular Jennifer Jason Leigh and returning series regulars Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, and Greg Austin.

Can you watch 'Hunters' Season 2 Premiere for free?

Yes, Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Hunters: Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

Can you watch 'Hunters' Season 2 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download Hunters: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 'Hunters' Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Hunters: Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Hunters' Season 2 Premiere Trailer