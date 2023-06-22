How to Watch ‘I’m a Virgo’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

It’s a coming-of-age story of epic proportions! New from Amazon Studios is the highly anticipated comedy series “I’m a Virgo,” which will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, June 22. “When They See Us” and “Moonlight” star Jharrel Jerome leads the cast as Cootie, a 13-foot-tall Black man living in Oakland, California, and experiencing the world in all its guts and glory for the first time. The fantastical, absurdist series comes from “Sorry to Bother You” filmmaker Boots Riley, who directs all episodes of the comedy. All seven episodes will be released simultaneously on June 22 on Prime Video. You can watch I'm a Virgo: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About ‘I'm a Virgo’ Series Premiere

The fantastical “I’m a Virgo” follows Cootie (played by Jharrel Jerome), a 13-foot-tall, 19-year-old Black man living in Oakland, California. Cootie, who grew up hidden away, entertaining himself with comic books and TV shows, now gets to experience the world for the first time, soon forming friendships, finding love, and encountering his idol, a real-life superhero named The Hero. Through it all, he navigates the beautiful, cruel, and awkward experiences of life in a series described as “a mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey.”

Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”) stars as Cootie opposite Brett Gray, Kara Young, Allius Barnes, Olivia Washington, Mike Epps, Carmen Ejogo, and Walton Goggins.

The series is created, written, and executive produced by multihyphenate filmmaker Boots Riley (“Sorry to Bother You”). Riley directed all seven episodes and co-showruns the series opposite Tze Chun (“Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai”), who both wrote the series with Whitney White, Marcus Gardley, and Michael R. Jackson.

Can you watch ‘I'm a Virgo’ Series Premiere for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch I'm a Virgo: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

‘I'm a Virgo’ Series Premiere Schedule

Amazon Prime Video will be releasing all episodes of “I’m a Virgo” on Thursday, June 22.

Can you watch ‘I'm a Virgo’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download I'm a Virgo: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘I'm a Virgo’ Series Premiere?

You can watch I'm a Virgo: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘I'm a Virgo’ Series Premiere Trailer