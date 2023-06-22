 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
I'm a Virgo Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch ‘I’m a Virgo’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Ashley Steves

It’s a coming-of-age story of epic proportions! New from Amazon Studios is the highly anticipated comedy series “I’m a Virgo,” which will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, June 22. “When They See Us” and “Moonlight” star Jharrel Jerome leads the cast as Cootie, a 13-foot-tall Black man living in Oakland, California, and experiencing the world in all its guts and glory for the first time. The fantastical, absurdist series comes from “Sorry to Bother You” filmmaker Boots Riley, who directs all episodes of the comedy. All seven episodes will be released simultaneously on June 22 on Prime Video. You can watch I'm a Virgo: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘I'm a Virgo’ Series Premiere

About ‘I'm a Virgo’ Series Premiere

The fantastical “I’m a Virgo” follows Cootie (played by Jharrel Jerome), a 13-foot-tall, 19-year-old Black man living in Oakland, California. Cootie, who grew up hidden away, entertaining himself with comic books and TV shows, now gets to experience the world for the first time, soon forming friendships, finding love, and encountering his idol, a real-life superhero named The Hero. Through it all, he navigates the beautiful, cruel, and awkward experiences of life in a series described as “a mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey.”

Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”) stars as Cootie opposite Brett Gray, Kara Young, Allius Barnes, Olivia Washington, Mike Epps, Carmen Ejogo, and Walton Goggins.

The series is created, written, and executive produced by multihyphenate filmmaker Boots Riley (“Sorry to Bother You”). Riley directed all seven episodes and co-showruns the series opposite Tze Chun (“Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai”), who both wrote the series with Whitney White, Marcus Gardley, and Michael R. Jackson.

Can you watch ‘I'm a Virgo’ Series Premiere for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch I'm a Virgo: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

‘I'm a Virgo’ Series Premiere Schedule

Amazon Prime Video will be releasing all episodes of “I’m a Virgo” on Thursday, June 22.

Can you watch ‘I'm a Virgo’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download I'm a Virgo: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘I'm a Virgo’ Series Premiere?

You can watch I'm a Virgo: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘I'm a Virgo’ Series Premiere Trailer

  • I'm a Virgo: Season 1

    June 22, 2023

    A coming-of-age joyride about Cootie, a 13ft tall young Black man in Oakland, CA. Having grown up hidden away, Cootie soon experiences the beauty and contradictions of the world for the first time. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, a real life superhero named The Hero.

  • 30-Day Trial
    amazon.com

    Amazon Prime Video

    Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.

    The Prime Video interface shows content included with your subscription alongside the ad-supported Freevee library and some shows and movies you need to purchase, so be sure to double-check your selection before you watch.

    Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

    30-Day Trial
    $8.99 / month
    amazon.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.