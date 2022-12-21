How to Watch ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

One of the most well-known names in international espionage is returning to Prime Video on Wednesday, Dec. 21, when “ Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan ” will debut its third season. The stakes are higher than ever for the CIA operative in Season 3; now an international fugitive, Ryan must keep authorities off his trail while he tries to prevent a global catastrophe from occurring. The governments of the world are hell-bent on stopping him, even while he attempts to save them all from collapse. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About 'Jack Ryan' Season 3 Premiere

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” stars John Krasinski as Ryan, a CIA officer trying to maintain order in an increasingly chaotic world. In the third season of the action-thriller series, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome, when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy.

Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government, if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it’s too late. Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe.

