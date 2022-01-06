How to Watch ‘Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The original 2003 reality dating series, “Joe Millionaire,” has been rebooted with a twist. “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” debuts this week, featuring a group of women looking for love with two men from which to choose. One is rich, one is not. Will love conquer all? The series premiere of “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” premieres live on Thursday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer’ Premiere

When: Thursday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

About ‘Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer’

On the original show, one man posed as a millionaire, the female contestants fell in love with him, and they later learned that he actually wasn’t as rich as he said. The new series follows a similar format but features two men–one who’s wealthy and one who’s not. The two “Joes” are Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee, who are both CEOs.

20 women will date both men, while hoping to make a connection and vying for their hearts. Ultimately, they will have to decide what’s most important. Will they choose love over money?

The 20 women on the show are known only by their first names. They include Amanda, Amber, Andreea, Annie, Breanna, Brookell, Carah, Caroline, Carolyn, Doris, Jennie, Katy, Monica, Rachel, Sara, Suzan, Suzette, and Whitney.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer

