How to Watch ‘Judy Blume Forever’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
One week ahead of the theatrical release of the film adaptation of “Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret,” Amazon Prime Video is sharing the story of trail-blazing author, Judy Blume. In the new documentary, titled “Judy Blume Forever,” viewers will go on a trip down memory lane with the beloved writer. It highlights her career and the ways in which she continues to impact young readers’ lives. It debuts exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 21. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.
About 'Judy Blume Forever'
“Judy Blume Forever” explores the life of the author and the stories she created. She discusses her upbringing and how she wanted to be “fearless” in her writing when she had the opportunity as an adult. Blume also shares about the many letters she received from young readers, admitting that these children opened up to her about topics they couldn’t talk to anyone else about.
In the documentary, viewers will hear from many voices who have been touched by Blume over the years. Big names and familiar faces including Samantha Bee, Tayari Jones, Justin Chanda, Molly Ringwald, Lena Dunham, Anna Konkle, and others share their personal connections to the books. In addition, a new generation of Blume fans talks about their favorite books and what the stories mean to them today.
Also in “Judy Blume Forever,” there is a discussion about banned books and censorship due to the raw honesty shared with young readers. Despite this, she wants to continue providing children with the answers they are looking for.
Can you watch 'Judy Blume Forever' for free?
Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Judy Blume Forever’ on Amazon Prime Video.
What devices can you use to stream 'Judy Blume Forever'?
You can watch Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Judy Blume Forever' Trailer
