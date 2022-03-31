How to Watch ‘Julia’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
If you’re a Julia Child fan, you don’t want to miss the series premiere of “Julia” this week, exclusively on HBO Max. The new scripted series pulls the curtains back on the life of the beloved cook. The first three episodes drop on HBO Max on Thursday, March 31. Episodes 4 through 8 will premiere weekly on the streaming service. You can watch “Julia” with a Subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘Julia’
- When: Thursday, March 31
- Where: HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.
Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?
No, HBO Max no longer offers a free trial. If you sign-up for an annual subscription, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.
You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu if you haven’t already. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
Sign-up For HBO Max Directly
If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, there is no way to watch “Julia” for free. Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy “Julia” and check out the streaming service’s other offerings.
How to Get HBO Max
- Click here to sign-up
- Click “Sign Up Now”
- Select “Prepay & Save”
- Create Your Account
- Add Your Payment Information
- Click “Start Subscription”
Julia
Through Julia Child’s life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution.
About ‘Julia’
Sarah Lancashire plays the role of Julia Child in the dramatized series about Child’s life as a pioneer of cooking shows on television. Viewers will get an up-close look behind the scenes of “The French Chef” and more.
The rest of the “Julia” cast features David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Fiona Glascott, Brittany Bradford, and Fran Kranz. The series also has a few guest stars, including Isabella Rossellini, Judith Light, Robert Joy, Erin Neufer, Jefferson Mays, James Cromwell, and Adriane Lenox.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals, and access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”
