How to Watch ‘Julia’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you’re a Julia Child fan, you don’t want to miss the series premiere of “Julia” this week, exclusively on HBO Max. The new scripted series pulls the curtains back on the life of the beloved cook. The first three episodes drop on HBO Max on Thursday, March 31. Episodes 4 through 8 will premiere weekly on the streaming service. You can watch “Julia” with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Julia’

When: Thursday, March 31

Thursday, March 31 Where: HBO Max

HBO Max

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

No, HBO Max no longer offers a free trial.

You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu if you haven't already.

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, there is no way to watch "Julia" for free. Though it isn't free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy "Julia" and check out the streaming service's other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

Julia March 31, 2022 Through Julia Child’s life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution.

About ‘Julia’

Sarah Lancashire plays the role of Julia Child in the dramatized series about Child’s life as a pioneer of cooking shows on television. Viewers will get an up-close look behind the scenes of “The French Chef” and more.

The rest of the “Julia” cast features David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Fiona Glascott, Brittany Bradford, and Fran Kranz. The series also has a few guest stars, including Isabella Rossellini, Judith Light, Robert Joy, Erin Neufer, Jefferson Mays, James Cromwell, and Adriane Lenox.