How to Watch Julia Stiles in ‘The Lake’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

They say you can never go home again, and when Justin learns that his step-sister is planning to demolish the family house, he takes that statement to heart. The recent divorcee must try to wrestle control of a lakeside cottage from Maisy-May while trying to grow close with Billie, the daughter he left for adoption as a child. Spend a summer night with Amazon Prime Video’s newest series “The Lake” premiering on Friday, June 17 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘The Lake’

When: Friday, June 17

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

About ‘The Lake’

Returning from abroad, Justin (Jordan Gavaris) has recently broken up with his long-time partner. He plans to spend the summer with his teenage daughter Billie (Madison Shamoun) making connections and memories at his family’s lakeside cottage. Unfortunately, his picture-perfect step-sister Maisy-May (Julia Stiles) has her own designs on the family home. The tension escalates as Justin and Maisy-May duke it out for control over not only their shared history but their family’s future as well.

Gavaris is most recognizable from his role as Felix Dawkins in the Canadian Sci-fi thriller “Orphan Black,” as well as his turn on the TV series “Unnatural History” and the American dramedy “Take Two.”

Styles is a veteran of stage and screen, taking on iconic roles such as Kat Strafford opposite Heath Ledger in “10 Things I Hate About You” and Nickey Parsons in the Bourne franchise. She currently stars as Georgina Clios on Sky Atlantic’s “Riviera”.

“The Lake” comes to Amazon Prime Video from the mind of Julian Doucet (“Killjoys”), the creator, writer, and executive producer of the series. Featured at the 2022 Inside Out Film Festival, an event celebrating contributions to the LGBTQ+ community, Doucet treated attendees with a sneak peek at the first two episodes.

Can You Stream ‘The Lake’ for Free?

New subscribers can watch "The Lake" with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video. Existing subscribers will have access to the series on June 17.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Lake’ on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.