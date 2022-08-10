MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on August 10, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City). In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, this Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox game won't be available on MLB.TV since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox Wednesday

Chicago White Sox (56-54, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (45-66, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -139, Royals +118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Kansas City has a 45-66 record overall and a 26-32 record in home games. Royals hitters have a collective .308 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Chicago is 31-25 on the road and 56-54 overall. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .257, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Wednesday is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The White Sox have a 7-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 16 home runs while slugging .449. Vinnie Pasquantino is 9-for-33 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

White Sox: 6-4, .258 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Royals: Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)