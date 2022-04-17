MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Game Live Online on April 17, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Tigers meet the Royals with 2-1 series lead

Detroit Tigers (4-5) vs. Kansas City Royals (3-5)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-0, 5.06 ERA, .94 WHIP, four strikeouts); Royals: Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -124, Tigers +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record at home last season. The Royals pitching staff had a collective 4.64 ERA last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.

Detroit went 77-85 overall and 35-46 in road games a season ago. The Tigers averaged 2.8 extra base hits per game, including 1.1 home runs.

INJURIES: Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Matt Manning: day-to-day (shoulder), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)