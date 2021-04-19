How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on April 19, 2021

On Monday, April 19, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

