MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Royals Doubleheader Live Online on April 17, 2021: Streaming/Cable

On Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Saturday, April 17, 2021: Game 1 at 2:10 PM EDT / Game 2 at 6:10 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Kansas City

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Kansas City, both games of the doubleheader will be streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (formerly Fox Sports Kansas City), which is only available to stream with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

In Game 1, Blue Jays Steven Matz (2-0, 1.46 ERA, .89 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) will face Mike Minor (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 9 strikeouts).

The Royals went 15-15 in home games in 2020. Kansas City pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.30. The Blue Jays went 15-19 away from home in 2020. Toronto pitchers had an ERA of 4.61 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.46.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option