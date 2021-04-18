How to Watch Royals vs. Blue Jays Streaming Online on April 18, 2021: TV Channels

On Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Kansas City

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City previously (Fox Sports Kansas City) which is only available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry and Bally Sports Kansas City – this is your only option to stream Blue Jays and Royals games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Robbie Ray (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) pitches for the Blue Jays, whileBrady Singer (0-2, 6.48 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) pitches for the Royals. The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Kansas City leads the season series 2-1.

The Royals went 15-15 on their home field in 2020. Kansas City averaged 8.1 hits per game last season and totaled 68 home runs as a team. The Blue Jays finished 15-19 in road games in 2020. Toronto hit .255 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 88 total home runs last year.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option