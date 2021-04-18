How to Watch Royals vs. Blue Jays Streaming Online on April 18, 2021: TV Channels
On Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- When: Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Kansas City
- Stream: Watch with
In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City previously (Fox Sports Kansas City) which is only available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry and Bally Sports Kansas City – this is your only option to stream Blue Jays and Royals games all year long.
Robbie Ray (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) pitches for the Blue Jays, whileBrady Singer (0-2, 6.48 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) pitches for the Royals. The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Kansas City leads the season series 2-1.
The Royals went 15-15 on their home field in 2020. Kansas City averaged 8.1 hits per game last season and totaled 68 home runs as a team. The Blue Jays finished 15-19 in road games in 2020. Toronto hit .255 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 88 total home runs last year.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Kansas City
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-