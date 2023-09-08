How to Watch Illinois vs. Kansas 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

On Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Kansas Jayhawks face the Illinois Fighting Illini from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

When : Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT

: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT Location : David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS 66044

: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS 66044 TV Channel : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Where to Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

The Kansas vs. Illinois game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV and Fubo. More about each of those streaming the game options below.

How to stream the Illinois vs Kansas game:

Because the game will be on ESPN2, there are a variety of places you can watch the game without cable. Here are all the live tv streaming platforms that have that channel and will be streaming Kansas vs Illinois:

Can you stream Kansas vs. Illinois on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Illinois game on ESPN2 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Illinois on Fubo?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Illinois game on ESPN2 with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Illinois on Sling TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Illinois game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Illinois on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Illinois game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Kansas vs. Illinois on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kansas vs. Illinois game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kansas vs. Illinois on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Kansas vs. Illinois game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Illinois vs. Kansas Game Preview: Illinois travels to Kansas for Big Ten-Big 12 showdown at Memorial Stadium

Illinois (1-0) at Kansas (1-0), Friday, 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Series record: Illinois leads 3-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Kansas started 5-0 last season and, despite a midseason letdown, went on to reach a bowl game for the first time since 2008. The Jayhawks will try to continue their non-conference momentum against Illinois, which is playing them for the first time since a 47-7 loss in 1968. The Illini are coming off a last-second win over reigning MAC champion Toledo and could build some confidence for a matchup at seventh-ranked Penn State next weekend.

KEY MATCHUP

Illinois QB Luke Altmyer against the Kansas pass defense, which struggled at times in a win over FCS-level Missouri State last weekend. The Ole Miss transfer threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns while running for a score, and he led the Illini on a 12-play, 64-yard drive to set up Caleb Griffin’s winning field goal against the Rockets.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Illinois: DB Miles Scott made his first career start a memorable one, returning his first interception 48 yards for a touchdown against Toledo. The former wide receiver was chosen the Big Ten’s co-defensive player of the week.

Kansas: Whoever starts at QB, whether that is Jalon Daniels or Jason Bean. Daniels has been slowed in fall camp by a back injury and was held out of the opener against Missouri State, even though Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold said he could have played. Bean threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

FACTS & FIGURES

Illinois and Kansas first played in 1892, when the Jayhawks won 26-4. Kansas also won the last meeting between the schools during the 1968 season. … Illinois trailed Toledo 19-7 in the third quarter last week before rallying for a 30-28 win. It was the biggest comeback win for the Illini since a 25-point rally to beat Michigan State on Nov. 9, 2019. … Kansas last started 2-0 in consecutive seasons in 2008-09. … The Jayhawks had 521 yards of total offense against Missouri State last week. … Devin Neal had touchdowns rushing and receiving for the Jayhawks against the Bears last week. He needs 109 yards rushing to reach 2,000 for his career. … The Kansas men’s basketball team travels to Illinois next month for an exhibition game that will benefit the relief efforts in Maui. It will be the first time Jayhawks coach Bill Self has been back to State Farm Center since he left Illinois for the Kansas job.