How to Watch Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert Online for Free

Kanye West and Drake come together at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert. The concert streams Thursday, December 9 on Amazon Prime Video, on the Amazon Music app, and on the Amazon Music Twitch channel. You can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert

When: Thursday, December 9 at 11 p.m. ET

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music app, and Amazon Music Twitch channel

Stream: Watch with 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video

Kanye takes the stage in his first headlining concert in five years. For years, the icon has been working to raise awareness for Larry Hoover, who is serving six life sentences for murder, extortion, and money laundering. Kanye has dedicated the concert to raising awareness for prison and sentencing reform. The concert benefits community advocates, including Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0, and Uptown People’s Law Center. Special guest Drake will join Kanye in hopes of gaining more support for prison reform.

“We’re extremely proud to be working with Kanye and Drake on this historic concert in support of a cause they are both so passionate about, and to collaborate across Amazon for this epic entertainment event,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said.

How Much Does Amazon Prime Video Cost?

The concert is available to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video also has a free 30-day trial. After that, a subscription costs $8.99 per month. Access to Amazon Prime Video is also included with a Prime membership. It will also be available on-demand on Amazon Prime Video after the concert ends.

On What Devices Can I Stream Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert?

You can stream the concert on all devices Amazon Prime Video is available including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PS4, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.