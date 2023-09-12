How to Watch ‘Kelce’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The 2023 NFL season has begun, and most Philadelphia Eagles fans have already noticed that All-Pro center Jason Kelce is still with the team. Kelce originally planned to retire following the 2022 season, and paired with Prime Video to create a new documentary about his swan-song season. Instead, the most consequential year of Kelce’s life unfolded right in front of the cameras, and fans can watch his story in the new documentary “ Kelce ,” which debuts on Prime Video on Tuesday, Sept. 12. You can watch Kelce with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About ‘Kelce’

Last season was the year Jason Kelce intended to hang up his cleats for good. But life is what happens when you made other plans they say, and Kelce confirmed that for himself in 2022, a season that saw him start a new podcast with his brother Travis and reach a Super Bowl against Travis’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fans can follow Kelce through it all, and into an offseason following a Super Bowl loss that left the offensive lineman tortured with questions. Should he really give it all up now, when his Eagles were so close to winning the Lombardi last year? Is his body in good enough physical condition to hold up through another grueling football season? It’s a stunning look at the toll the game takes on its players, and fans of gridiron football will want to make sure they stream it.

‘Kelce’ Trailer