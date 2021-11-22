How to Watch Albany vs. Kentucky Game Live Online on November 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #13 Kentucky Wildcats face the Albany Great Danes from Rupp Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Albany Great Danes

The Kentucky vs. Albany game will be streaming on SEC Network+

Albany vs. Kentucky Game Preview: Albany hopes to end skid vs No. 13 Kentucky

Albany (0-4) vs. No. 13 Kentucky (3-1)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany looks to end its four-game losing streak as it faces No. 13 Kentucky. Albany is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Kentucky remains No. 13 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Mount St. Mary’s and Ohio last week.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe has averaged 13.8 points, 16.5 rebounds and two blocks while TyTy Washington Jr. has put up 13.8 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Great Danes, De’Vondre Perry has averaged 12 points and 5.3 rebounds while Matt Cerruti has put up 12.3 points.DOMINANT DE’VONDRE: Perry has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Kentucky has scored 85.7 points per game and allowed 58 over a three-game home winning streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Great Danes. Kentucky has 53 assists on 103 field goals (51.5 percent) across its past three games while Albany has assists on 26 of 63 field goals (41.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 48.2 percent this year. That figure is ranked fourth in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Albany stands at just 22.8 percent (ranked 276th).