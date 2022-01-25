How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #12 Kentucky Wildcats face the Mississippi State Bulldogs from Rupp Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

When: Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.





Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Game Preview: No. 12 Kentucky hosts Mississippi State following Molinar's 20-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-5, 4-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats after Iverson Molinar scored 20 points in Mississippi State’s 78-60 win against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Wildcats have gone 12-0 at home. Kentucky is fifth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.7 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 in conference games. Mississippi State is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 10.2 points and 6.6 assists for the Wildcats. Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 10.5 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Molinar is averaging 17.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Shakeel Moore is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 84.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.