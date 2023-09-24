How to Watch ‘Krapopolis’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

When it comes to building the world’s first civilization, it’s all Greek to the denizens of Krapopolis. Can a family of humans, gods, and monsters make history without killing each other first? The latest from “Rick & Morty” and “Community” creator Dan Harmon, the new adult animated series “Krapopolis” will make have its long-awaited series premiere this Sunday, Sept. 24 as part of Fox ’s Animation Domination lineup, airing on the network at 8 p.m. ET for its premiere week and 8:30 p.m. ET in following weeks. You can also watch each episode the following day on Hulu . You can watch Krapopolis: Season 1 and Fox with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can also watch with Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About ‘Krapopolis’ Series Premiere

The latest from “Rick & Morty” and “Community” creator Dan Harmon, the new adult animated series “Krapopolis” is set in mythical ancient Greece and centers on a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.

British comedian and filmmaker Richard Ayoade leads the voice cast as Tyrannis, the self-involved, mortal son of a goddess. Opposite him stars Hannah Waddingham as Deliria, the aforementioned goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices; Matt Berry as Shlub, Tyrannis’ pleasure-seeking, half centaur-half manticore father; Pam Murphy as Stupendous, his cyclops half-sister; and Duncan Trussell as Hippocampus, his mermaid half-brother.

The recurring and guest voice cast will include Alanna Ubach, Pia Shah, Tara Strong, Zach Woods, Dove Cameron, Annie Murphy, Yvette Nicole Brown, Stephanie Beatriz, Ben Stiller, Daveed Diggs, and more.

“Krapopolis” is Fox’s first wholly owned animated series and will air on Sunday nights as part of Fox’s Animation Domination lineup, which currently also includes “The Simpsons,” “Bobs’s Burgers,” and “Famiily Guy.” Despite multiple premiere date delays, it has already been renewed for a second and third season.

‘Krapopolis’ Series Premiere Schedule

Fox will air the series premiere of “Krapopolis” on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET with a one-hour, two-episode block, followed by a new episode every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Episode 1: Sunday, Sept. 24

Episode 2: Sunday, Sept. 24

Episode 3: Sunday, Oct. 1

Episode 4: Sunday, Oct. 8

Future episode dates are TBA.

