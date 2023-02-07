How to Watch Lakers vs. Thunder: LeBron James Chases Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA All-Time Scoring Record Live Online Without Cable
Tune in to TNT on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. ET for a chance to watch LeBron James continue to chase history. As his Los Angeles Lakers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, King James is a mere 36 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first place on the NBA’s all-time points list. For a player as dominant as LeBron, this next game could be the one where he breaks the all-time scoring record, and true fans of the NBA are going to want to see that history be made live. You can watch TNT with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.
About Lakers vs. Thunder: LeBron James Chases Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA All-Time Scoring Record
The legend himself, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, will be in the building at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday as future Hall-of-Famer Lebron James attempts to cement his place even further in NBA history by moving into first place on the all-time NBA scoring list.
James will attempt to score the 36 necessary points while his Los Angeles Lakers take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Despite a shaky relationship over the years between James and Abdul-Jabbar, it’s nice to see that Kareem will be in the building to potentially pass the torch to Lebron. The game will air on TNT at 10 p.m. ET.
NBA All-Time Scoring Leaders:
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|1.
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|38,387
|2.
|LeBron James
|38,352
|3.
|Karl Malone
|36,928
|4.
|Kobe Bryant
|33,643
|5.
|Michael Jordan
|32,292
|6.
|Dirk Nowitzki
|31,560
|7.
|Wilt Chamberlain
|31,419
|8.
|Julius Erving
|30,026
|9.
|Moses Malone
|29,580
|10.
|Shaquille O’Neal
|28,596
