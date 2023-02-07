How to Watch Lakers vs. Thunder: LeBron James Chases Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA All-Time Scoring Record Live Online Without Cable

About Lakers vs. Thunder: LeBron James Chases Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA All-Time Scoring Record

The legend himself, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, will be in the building at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday as future Hall-of-Famer Lebron James attempts to cement his place even further in NBA history by moving into first place on the all-time NBA scoring list.

James will attempt to score the 36 necessary points while his Los Angeles Lakers take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Despite a shaky relationship over the years between James and Abdul-Jabbar, it’s nice to see that Kareem will be in the building to potentially pass the torch to Lebron. The game will air on TNT at 10 p.m. ET.

NBA All-Time Scoring Leaders:

Rank Player Points 1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 2. LeBron James 38,352 3. Karl Malone 36,928 4. Kobe Bryant 33,643 5. Michael Jordan 32,292 6. Dirk Nowitzki 31,560 7. Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 8. Julius Erving 30,026 9. Moses Malone 29,580 10. Shaquille O’Neal 28,596

