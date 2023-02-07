 Skip to Content
How to Watch Lakers vs. Thunder: LeBron James Chases Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA All-Time Scoring Record Live Online Without Cable

Matt Rainis

Tune in to TNT on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. ET for a chance to watch LeBron James continue to chase history. As his Los Angeles Lakers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, King James is a mere 36 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first place on the NBA’s all-time points list. For a player as dominant as LeBron, this next game could be the one where he breaks the all-time scoring record, and true fans of the NBA are going to want to see that history be made live. You can watch TNT with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The legend himself, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, will be in the building at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday as future Hall-of-Famer Lebron James attempts to cement his place even further in NBA history by moving into first place on the all-time NBA scoring list.

James will attempt to score the 36 necessary points while his Los Angeles Lakers take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Despite a shaky relationship over the years between James and Abdul-Jabbar, it’s nice to see that Kareem will be in the building to potentially pass the torch to Lebron. The game will air on TNT at 10 p.m. ET.

NBA All-Time Scoring Leaders:

Rank Player Points
1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387
2. LeBron James 38,352
3. Karl Malone 36,928
4. Kobe Bryant 33,643
5. Michael Jordan 32,292
6. Dirk Nowitzki 31,560
7. Wilt Chamberlain 31,419
8. Julius Erving 30,026
9. Moses Malone 29,580
10. Shaquille O’Neal 28,596

Can you watch Lakers vs. Thunder: LeBron James Chases Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA All-Time Scoring Record for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch TNT as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch Lakers vs. Thunder: LeBron James Chases Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA All-Time Scoring Record with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

You can watch TNT on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

