How to Watch the ‘Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Earlier this year on HBO, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” got the ball rolling with the first multi-part series about the Los Angeles Lakers. After a Apple TV+ docuseries on Laker great Magic Johnson, now, Hulu is preparing their own documentary version of the Lakers’ story. “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers” will land on the streamer on Monday, Aug. 15 and you can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers”

About “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers”

For all of the buzz of “Winning Time” on HBO and HBO Max, many people associated with the Lakers were vocally unhappy with the series, complaining about its lack of accuracy and their own portrayals. The documentary series “Legacy,” on the other hand, is pitched by Hulu as “the true story” and “told only by the people who lived it.” The film comes from director Antoine Fuqua and executive producer Jeanie Buss, the CEO of the Lakers.

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers August 15, 2022 This docuseries captures the remarkable rise and unprecedented success of one of the most dominant and iconic franchises in professional sports. Featuring exclusive access to the Buss Family and probing, revealing interviews with players, coaches, and front office execs, this series chronicles this extraordinary story from the inside – told only by the people who lived it.

In addition to the cooperation of the Buss family, the 10-part series will feature interviews with coaches and players, as it covers the franchise’s history starting with the purchase of the team by Jerry Buss in the late 1970s. And while “Winning Time” covered the franchise’s first championship season, “Legacy” follows decades of the team’s history.

Those aren’t the only series about the Lakers that are available to stream. “They Call Me Magic,” a four-part documentary from earlier this year about longtime Lakers star Magic Johnson, is streaming on Apple TV+. And “Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies,” a three-part 2017 ESPN documentary about that rivalry, is available to stream on ESPN+.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers” on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.