How to Watch Lil Baby Concert from Amazon Music Live For Free Without Cable

Amazon’s new weekly concert series is kicking off in style on Thursday, Oct. 27. “Amazon Music Live” is a new live music show that will air every week after “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video. The series debuts tonight with Grammy Award-winning musical guest Lil Baby, who will perform songs from his newest album “It’s Only Me,” along with some of his greatest chart-topping hits. You can watch Lil Baby tonight and new artists every week of “Amazon Music Live” with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Amazon Music Live’ Series Premiere

About ‘Amazon Music Live’

Pro football and live music belong together, according to Amazon, so why not follow up every “Thursday Night Football” game with a live concert from some of the biggest names in music?

“Whether you’re a sports fan waiting for the first football game of the week, or a music fan staying up late to hear the latest drop from your favorite artist, Thursday is the biggest night for entertainment,” said Kirdis Postelle, global head of artist marketing of Amazon Music. “With Amazon Music Live, we’ve created a new, can’t-miss series for fans to experience the most exciting new music together. For artists, this show represents a massive new stage to share their music with fans after Thursday Night Football—the biggest game of the week, airing live on Prime Video.”

Each episode will be hosted by rapper 2 Chainz, and will be performed in front of a live audience in Los Angeles. Future performers include Megan Thee Stallion on Nov. 3 and Kane Brown on Nov. 10. More acts will be announced in the weeks to come. Prime Video is increasing its presence in the live music streaming scene, having recently live-streamed Kendrick Lamar’s Paris performance of his “Big Steppers Tour.”

Can You Stream ‘Amazon Music Live’ Series Premiere for Free?

If you are not a Prime Video member already, yes! Prime Video offers new customers a 30-day free trial to its service, so you can see “TNF” and the premiere of ‘Amazon Music Live’ for free.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Amazon Music Live’ Series Premiere on Prime Video?

Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.